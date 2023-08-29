Countries
Volunteers welcome Class of 2027 to Bridgewater College
Local, Schools

Volunteers welcome Class of 2027 to Bridgewater College

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Bowman Hall exterior
Photo courtesy Bridgewater College

The fall semester at Bridgewater College began one week ago with nearly 1,450 students calling BC home for the 2023-24 academic year.

Current students, faculty, staff and alumni helped first-year students move in on Aug. 17. Volunteers also handed out water and helped families navigate the campus.

“At BC, our priority, particularly on days like these, is in fostering strong connections and making sure our newest Eagles know they belong here,” said Dr. Leslie Frere, vice president for student life and dean of students. “We have so many amazing alumni, employees and student leaders to help with the physical move-in process, along with the amazing experiences for all our first-year students that lead up to the start of classes.

“This really is one of the best times of the year for us, letting us showcase our care for our community.”

The college welcomed more than 500 new students which includes first-year freshmen, transfer students and graduate students. These new students are from 272 different high schools, 20 different states and 13 different countries.

The top choice of majors for the new class are business administration, health and exercise science, computer science, biology, psychology, engineering and art.

Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College.

Bridgewater College’s Class of 2027

  • 180 are student-athletes competing in the College’s 23 intercollegiate teams in the NCAA Division III
  • 35 percent identify as being from underrepresented ethnicities and races
  • 30 percent are Pell-eligible, awarded to students with exceptional financial need
  • 23 percent are first-generation students, meaning they are the first in their families to attend college
  • 17 percent are part of the Flory Honors program, which requires a strong academic record of a 3.8 or higher grade point average from high school or a post-secondary institution
  • 23 first-year students will compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports, the Eastern College Athletic Conference and the Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference
  • The first cohort of the undergraduate major in engineering will graduate in 2027

Bridgewater College lowers tuition cost by more than half for 2024-2025 academic year

Gregson, Bowring offer joint abstract painting exhibition at Bridgewater College

Bowman Hall renovation to create new learning classrooms at Bridgewater College 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

