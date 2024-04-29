DEI vice president at EMU honored with Chamber leadership award

Dr. Jackie Font-Guzmán, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Eastern Mennonite University, received the 2023 Diversity Business Leadership Award from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards celebration on April 25. The celebration was held at Brix & Columns Vineyards in McGaheysville.

Eighteen guests from EMU, including students, administrators, faculty and staff, attended to show their support for Font-Guzmán.

The Diversity Business Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional personal and professional leadership within the business or nonprofit community.

Font-Guzmán, who was hired to lead the EMU Office of DEI in 2021, has made great strides in increasing the sense of belonging for all students at EMU.

This progress is highlighted in a short-form documentary featuring actor Dennis Quaid and airing in millions of homes.

“Jackie has accelerated EMU’s DEI journey,” said Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman, EMU President. “She has equipped us in word and deed for how we can expand our horizons and belong together as a community of learners.”

Font-Guzmán said she was deeply grateful for the support.

“This award is a testament to the extraordinary community at EMU,” she said. “My efforts are built upon the foundational work of countless individuals who have advocated for and advanced DEI over many years.”