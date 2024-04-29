Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home DEI vice president at EMU honored with Chamber leadership award
Local, Schools

DEI vice president at EMU honored with Chamber leadership award

Crystal Graham
Published date:

EMU Dr. Jackie Font-Guzmán, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Eastern Mennonite University, received the 2023 Diversity Business Leadership Award from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards celebration on April 25. The celebration was held at Brix & Columns Vineyards in McGaheysville.

Eighteen guests from EMU, including students, administrators, faculty and staff, attended to show their support for Font-Guzmán.

The Diversity Business Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional personal and professional leadership within the business or nonprofit community.

Font-Guzmán, who was hired to lead the EMU Office of DEI in 2021, has made great strides in increasing the sense of belonging for all students at EMU.

This progress is highlighted in a short-form documentary featuring actor Dennis Quaid and airing in millions of homes.

“Jackie has accelerated EMU’s DEI journey,” said Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman, EMU President. “She has equipped us in word and deed for how we can expand our horizons and belong together as a community of learners.”

Font-Guzmán said she was deeply grateful for the support.

“This award is a testament to the extraordinary community at EMU,” she said. “My efforts are built upon the foundational work of countless individuals who have advocated for and advanced DEI over many years.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin poses for photos with troops in Germany, for some unknown reason
2 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
3 Virginia ships off to Boston, in search of pitching depth, which it may have found
4 Record-setting Virginia wideout Malik Washington goes to Miami Dolphins in 2024 NFL Draft
5 Virginia farmers opening strawberry stands and fields ahead of schedule this spring

Latest News

Rocktown Trails
Local

Harrisonburg: Rocktown Trails grant-funded improvements include extension, resurfacing

Crystal Graham
TikTok
Politics, US & World

ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app

Rebecca Barnabi

In response to legislation banning TikTok if ByteDance does not sell the social media app, the parent company said it will not sell.

brian o'connor uva baseball fenway park
Sports

What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Chris Graham

If you ever wondered how much actual coaching a big-time college coach does, I can tell you, after sitting two seats over from Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor at Fenway Park in Boston last week, it’s a lot.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Chesterfield County

Crystal Graham
tony bennett uva basketball
Sports

Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?

Chris Graham
softball
Sports

Virginia closes out another weekend series with win, defeating Georgia Tech, 4-3

Chris Graham
uva baseball boston college
Sports

Virginia ships off to Boston, in search of pitching depth, which it may have found

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status