Home VMI rallies from early 14-0 deficit, but missed extra point dooms Keydets in one-point loss
VMI rallies from early 14-0 deficit, but missed extra point dooms Keydets in one-point loss

Chris Graham
Published date:
#15 Chattanooga got out to an early 14-0 lead, then had to hold on for a 24-23 win over upset-minded VMI on Saturday in Lexington.

The Keydets (3-5, 2-3 SoCon) controlled the line of scrimmage, getting a career-high 208 yards rushing from Hunter Rice, who put up three TDs on the day, keying a 13-minute edge in time of possession.

A 67-yard Rice TD run with 1:29 to go in the first quarter cut into the two-score lead of the Mocs (7-2, 6-1 SoCon), who led 21-17 at the half, and extended the lead to 24-17 on a 48-yard Clayton Crile field goal with 2:27 to go in the third.

Rice’s third TD run of the day, a 7-yarder with 8:09 to go in the game, seemed poised to tie the game up, but Caden Beck missed the extra point.

As it would play out, VMI would get just one chance to take the lead. After the D forced a Chattanooga punt, the Keydets had a third-and-5 near midfield, but QB Collin Shannon was sacked for a big loss, forcing a punt, and the Mocs were able to convert a third-and-five on their next possession, then got another on a 12-yard keeper by QB Gino Appleberry, to bleed the clock.

“We got off to a bad start. Didn’t tackle well, a little bit out of control, and offensively, we were out of sorts early, but fought our way back,” VMI coach Danny Rocco said. “The second half, we played a really solid half of football. Didn’t put enough points on the board, we gotta score. … Down the stretch the defense got us the ball back, but we punted the ball, and to Chattanooga’s credit they were able to get two first downs.”

