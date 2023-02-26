Countries
VMI gets 24 from Houser, but loses regular-season finale at Western Carolina, 85-66

Chris Graham
Western Carolina pulled away in the final 13 minutes of the second half to earn an 85-66 win over VMI on Saturday evening.

The Keydets (7-24, 2-16 SoCon) got a season-high 24 points from freshman center Tyler Houser, and Taeshaud Jackson posted his fifth double-double in the past six games.

But VMI just couldn’t keep pace with the Catamounts (17-14, 10-8 SoCon).

Western built a slim 39-32 advantage at the half, but the Keydets rallied back early in the second half to briefly take the lead at 44-43 with 15:55 on the clock. The Catamounts quickly rebounded and made the score 62-51 in their favor at the third media timeout of the half (10:41) and widened the margin to 24 with 3:55 left to play.

Houser’s 24 points surpassed his previous season-best point total of 23 set against the same Western Carolina squad back on Jan. 28. His five made three-pointers also broke his season-high of four set against Navy on Dec. 3

Jackson had 12 points to go with 10 rebounds. His four made three-pointers is a new season high, topping his previous best of three set this past Wednesday against Wofford.

Asher Woods (16) and Rickey Bradley Jr. (10) also scored in double figures for VMI.

Four Catamounts scored in double figures, led by Tre Jackson’s 22 points. Tyzhaun Claude (18), Vonterius Woolbright (14) and DJ Campbell (11) also hit the standard.

