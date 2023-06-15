Countries
Sports

VMI Basketball announced for inaugural Arizona Tip-Off, set for Nov. 17-19 in Glendale

Chris Graham
Published date:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

VMI will take part in the eight-team Arizona Tip-Off, scheduled for Nov. 17-19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, across the street from State Farm Stadium, which will serve as the host venue for the 2024 Final Four.

The field for the tournament includes DePaul, South Carolina, Grand Canyon and San Francisco, who make up the four-team Cactus Division, while Northern Arizona, Purdue Fort Wayne, South Dakota and VMI will compete in the Desert Division.

VMI’s opening game pits the Keydets (7-25, 2-16 SoCon in 2022-2023) against South Dakota (12-19, 7-11 Summit in 2022-2023).

The championship and third-place game in the Desert Division will be played Nov. 18, while the championship and third-place game in the Cactus Division will be held Nov. 19.

The Cactus Division games will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network. Tip times for all games, in addition to distribution plans for Desert Division games, will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Arizona Tip-Off, visit the event website at www.arizonatipoff.com or on Twitter and Instagram at @Arizona_TipOff.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

