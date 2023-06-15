VMI Basketball announced for inaugural Arizona Tip-Off, set for Nov. 17-19 in Glendale

VMI will take part in the eight-team Arizona Tip-Off, scheduled for Nov. 17-19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, across the street from State Farm Stadium, which will serve as the host venue for the 2024 Final Four.

The field for the tournament includes DePaul, South Carolina, Grand Canyon and San Francisco, who make up the four-team Cactus Division, while Northern Arizona, Purdue Fort Wayne, South Dakota and VMI will compete in the Desert Division.

VMI’s opening game pits the Keydets (7-25, 2-16 SoCon in 2022-2023) against South Dakota (12-19, 7-11 Summit in 2022-2023).

The championship and third-place game in the Desert Division will be played Nov. 18, while the championship and third-place game in the Cactus Division will be held Nov. 19.

The Cactus Division games will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network. Tip times for all games, in addition to distribution plans for Desert Division games, will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Arizona Tip-Off, visit the event website at www.arizonatipoff.com or on Twitter and Instagram at @Arizona_TipOff.