Visiting New York? Look for a Virginia-inspired window at Saks Fifth Avenue

Virginia is working to convince New Yorkers and business travelers that Virginia has something for everyone to love with a collaboration on Fifth Avenue focused on luxurious accommodations available in the Commonwealth.

Virginia Tourism Corporation is launching a unique marketing plan, partnering with United Airlines and Saks Fifth Avenue, to launch a Virginia-inspired window to promote luxury resorts at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship store.

The windows are intended to raise awareness of the United Airlines and Virginia Luxury Resort Collection and will be on display for two weeks beginning April 21 at the corner of 50th Street and Fifth Avenue.

United Airlines, as well as Virginia Luxury Resort Collection properties such as Keswick Hall, Salamander Resort and Spa, and the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, are all represented in the windows.

“We are excited about the launch of this collaboration,” said Rita D. McClenny, President & CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The premier destination for luxury fashion, Saks Fifth Avenue is the ideal partner to present our Virginia Luxury Resort Collection. In tandem with our outstanding partner United Airlines, the Virginia Luxury Resort Collection features the very best of our state’s resorts and boutique properties that deliver a distinct type of elevated experience for today’s discerning traveler.”

Virginia’s 15 Luxury Resort Collection properties provide United Airlines MileagePlus members with the opportunity to tailor their travel experience and define their own brand of luxury.

The 15 properties include:

1804 Inn at Barboursville Vineyards

Albemarle Estate

Boar’s Head Resort

Cavalier Hotel

Goodstone Inn

Inn at Little Washington

Inn at Willow Grove

Keswick Hall

Morrison House

Primland Resort

Salamander Resort & Spa

The Clifton

The Jefferson Hotel

The Tides Inn

Williamsburg Inn

“Virginia is an ideal destination for travelers hoping to reconnect with themselves and their loved ones,” said McClenny. “A luxury vacation in Virginia serves up the opportunity to sip and savor fine wines, superior whiskeys, superlative oysters and award-winning, farm-fresh cuisine.”

Virginia Tourism Corporation has partnered with United Airlines for several years, supporting Washington Dulles International as a main hub for the airline and spreading the word through a variety of worldwide marketing programs designed to drive visitation to the state.

Visit virginia.org/united for more information on the luxury packages.