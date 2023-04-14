Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginias exports reached record high 5 1 billion last year
Virginia

Virginia’s exports reached record high $5.1 billion last year

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
farmer in field
(© scharfsinn86 – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Virginia’s agriculture and forestry exports reached a record high in 2022.

Data from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) reveals that the Commonwealth’s agriculture industry provides an impact of more than $82 billion to the state’s economy and more than 380,000 jobs. Exports in 2022 eclipsed the record set in 2021 by 25 percent.

In 2022, Virginia’s exports reached $5.1 billion. Youngkin said the data “provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission.”

Virginia’s top export destination is China, which purchased $1.45 billion in agricultural and forestry products last year.

In the top five are also Egypt, Taiwan, Venezuela and Canada.

The state’s top exports are soybeans and soybean meal, followed by pork, poultry and tobacco.

Youngkin will lead a trade mission to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea from April 24 through April 29, 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Staunton nonprofit leaders oppose Hardy Lot as site for new J&D Relations court building
2 Augusta County leader demands answers on questionable animal shelter deaths
3 $162.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket bought in Virginia remains unclaimed
4 Virginia lands commitment from Jordan Minor: What he will bring to the table for the ‘Hoos
5 Report: Virginia basketball assistant coach reportedly leaving for another job

Latest News

Virginia

LEGO Group breaks ground on 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Chesterfield

Rebecca Barnabi
nissan stadium
Sports

Mailbag: Reader thinks AFP should fire me over my Virginia-Tennessee game column

Chris Graham

The two Black legislators are already back in the Tennessee House, and I’m still getting emails from the devoted racist ideologue Trumpers who didn’t like my column in which I suggested that Virginia should cancel its season opener in Nashville against Tennessee in protest.

court law
U.S./World

Iowa man faces 10 years in prison for threats to Arizona election official

Chris Graham

An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to making threats to a local election official in Arizona and the state's former attorney general, Mark Brnovich.

Wilson E. Buckingham Jr.
Virginia

Virginia State Police seek information on Winchester man who fled traffic stop

Chris Graham
anne duhamel bc
Culture

Pianist Ann DuHamel to feature music about the climate crisis at Bridgewater College concert

Crystal Graham
child fishing at lake
Culture

Forest Service to host Kids Fishing Day at Cave Mountain Lake

Crystal Graham
Local

‘Honored and humbled’: Mary Baldwin University names Dr. Jeff Stein as 10th president

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy