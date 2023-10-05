Countries
Virginia: Weekend weather includes breezy conditions, below average temperatures
Virginia

Virginia: Weekend weather includes breezy conditions, below average temperatures

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
(© kichigin19 – stock.adobe.com)

Fall festivals and college football could be impacted by weather in Virginia this weekend with breezy conditions and below average temperatures predicted.

The coolest weather since last May will reach Virginia this weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Wind is expected to range between 12 and 15 mph with maximum wind gusts at 32 mph.

“We have a strong cold front moving across the state Friday night,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines. “The front will be accompanied by a couple of showers, but it is doubtful there will be any heavier rain for those areas that need it across north central Virginia.

“Noticeably cooler air follows the front over the weekend. This will be the coolest stretch of weather since last May for most of the state,” Kines said. “The good news is most of the weekend will be dry statewide so outdoor activities will still be a go.”

A return to more average temperatures for this time of year is likely next week.

“Typical temperatures for this time of year locally are highs in the upper 60s and nighttime lows in the middle 40s,” Kines said. “Temperatures next week will average close to the historical average.”

The outlook for the second half of October and November is for temperatures to average above normal and rainfall below normal, said Kines.

“A sneak peek of the winter forecast calls for temperatures to average near the historical average and precipitation to average above,” Kines said. “The winter is expected to start on the mild side then trend colder later in the winter.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

