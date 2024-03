A Virginia truck driver is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night.

Warner Scott Baker, 51, of Pearisburg, was killed when the 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer he was driving northbound at the 173.8 mile marker ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned at 9:09 p.m.

Baker died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.