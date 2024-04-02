Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hopewell City

A man was shot by a Hopewell police officer on March 27, and Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

The officer-involved shooting happened at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of Krupar Street in Hopewell City.

During the execution of a search warrant, Immanuel Jordan Taylor, 38, who lives at the residence, allegedly displayed a weapon.

Police report they then fired at the male.

Taylor was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No update was provided on the condition of Taylor.

