Virginia State Police ask for help identifying man responsible for damage to cruiser

A Virginia State Police cruiser was damaged in Richmond, and a suspect has been identified through video.

Video images from the Jan. 8 incident show a white man approaching the vehicle three times between 10:23 p.m. and 10:27 p.m. During each approach, a piece of equipment is removed from the cruiser. The cruiser had its spotlight removed and two antennae. Repair and replacement costs are estimated to be more than $1,000.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 35 years old, approximately 5’8” to 6’ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown or black hair and a light beard.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Cleveland and West Franklin streets.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8758 or [email protected]