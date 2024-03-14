Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police ask for help identifying man responsible for damage to cruiser

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Images courtesy Virginia State Police

A Virginia State Police cruiser was damaged in Richmond, and a suspect has been identified through video.

Video images from the Jan. 8 incident show a white man approaching the vehicle three times between 10:23 p.m. and 10:27 p.m. During each approach, a piece of equipment is removed from the cruiser. The cruiser had its spotlight removed and two antennae. Repair and replacement costs are estimated to be more than $1,000.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 35 years old, approximately 5’8” to 6’ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown or black hair and a light beard.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Cleveland and West Franklin streets.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8758 or [email protected]

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

