Virginia Railroad Express selects consulting firm to oversee improvements in NOVA, D.C.

Virginia Railway Express has selected a consulting firm to oversee its Capital Improvement Program.

Major projects under the CIP include Quantico Station improvements, Broad Run expansion on the Manassas Line, Fredericksburg Station rehabilitation, the Backlick Road platform extension and improvements to Alexandria Station.

Hill International, Inc. will support VRE’s staff with comprehensive schedule, budget, quality, procurement, document control and project management services. The estimated value to Hill is $6 million over a term of four years.

VRE provides safe, cost effective, accessible, reliable, convenient, and comfortable commuter rail service as part of a balanced, intermodal regional transportation system connecting Northern Virginia with Union Station in Washington, D.C.

VRE’s $800 million CIP will maintain passenger equipment and facilities in a state of good repair while accommodating safe and sustainable growth.

“VRE is a vibrant and important system serving Northern Virginia, with an outsize impact on the region’s economy and is well-known for enhancing the quality of life for residents,” said Hill CEO Raouf Ghali. “This CIP will enable VRE to continue to meet their mission goals and, I am confident, do so cost-effectively, safely, and on-schedule. We are looking forward to working with VRE to deliver the infrastructure of change in Virginia.”