Virginia opens homestand with 4-0 win over ODU

Eight Virginia pitchers held ODU to two hits, and Virginia got just enough offense to make the solid staff-day pitching effort hold up, in a 4-0 win at rainy Disharoon Park on Tuesday.

Owen Coady (1-0, 3.14 ERA) got the win with two scoreless innings at the back end, striking out all six batters that he faced.

In all, the Virginia staff struck out 14 ODU hitters.

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the seventh when Luke Hanson (.300, 2 HR, 17 RBI) scored Ethan Anderson from second with an RBI single.

The ‘Hoos (23-6, 7-5 ACC) tacked on three more runs in the eighth, on a two-run triple from Henry Ford (7 HR, 37 RBI) and an RBI single off the bat of Henry Godbout (.389, 3 HR, 27 RBI).

Virginia continues its six-game homestand on Thursday with the first in a three-game weekend series with North Carolina (25-4, 10-2 ACC).