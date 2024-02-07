Virginia man pleads guilty to robbery at knifepoint in Hampton, faces up to 25 years in prison

A Virginia man pleaded guilty to robbing the Old Point National Bank in Hampton while holding a bank customer at knifepoint.

The case is prosecuted as part of Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire, an initiative to combat violent gun crime through rigorous prosecution and effective community prevention.

“I’m grateful for my Ceasefire prosecution team and our law enforcement partners’ collaborative efforts to bring safety and justice to this case in the Peninsula,” Miyares said.

On October 16, 2023, Delonta Wilson, 36, entered the Old Point National Bank in downtown Hampton armed with a knife. He approached an elderly customer from behind and held her at knifepoint while he forced her toward the teller’s counter. Wilson demanded currency from the bank tellers, while he threatened to cut the customer’s throat if they did not comply. Fearing the customer’s safety, the tellers provided Wilson with approximately $6,550.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6, 2024, and he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.