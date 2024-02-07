Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man pleads guilty to robbery at knifepoint in Hampton, faces up to 25 years in prison
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty to robbery at knifepoint in Hampton, faces up to 25 years in prison

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man pleaded guilty to robbing the Old Point National Bank in Hampton while holding a bank customer at knifepoint.

The case is prosecuted as part of Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire, an initiative to combat violent gun crime through rigorous prosecution and effective community prevention.

“I’m grateful for my Ceasefire prosecution team and our law enforcement partners’ collaborative efforts to bring safety and justice to this case in the Peninsula,” Miyares said.

On October 16, 2023, Delonta Wilson, 36, entered the Old Point National Bank in downtown Hampton armed with a knife. He approached an elderly customer from behind and held her at knifepoint while he forced her toward the teller’s counter. Wilson demanded currency from the bank tellers, while he threatened to cut the customer’s throat if they did not comply. Fearing the customer’s safety, the tellers provided Wilson with approximately $6,550.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6, 2024, and he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Stuarts Draft High School: Investigation ongoing into student over threat
2 We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case
3 Super Bowl TV records to be shattered, expert says, in part due to ‘The Swiftie Effect”
4 House Republican attempt to impeach Homeland Security secretary falls short
5 Podcast: Virginia moves up in the computers after big win over Miami

Latest News

liberty university
Football, Sports

Liberty Football adds 10 transfers, three prep signees to 2024 recruiting class

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Interstate 95 crash in Colonial Heights takes the life of Virginia man

Chris Graham

A South Chesterfield man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 at the 54-mile marker in Colonial Heights on Tuesday night.

ambulance
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police make arrest in Wednesday hit-and-run on West Broad

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have charged the driver following a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

handcuffs police arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County: Man in custody after fleeing Virginia State Police traffic stop

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond: Employee at Latino market shot, killed in Wednesday robbery

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Clemson win over UNC throws open ACC regular-season chase 

Scott German
road
Virginia

Drivers should expect travel disruptions on Route 624 in Front Royal next week

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status