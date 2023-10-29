Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man forced victim to strip before killing him; sentenced to 49 years in prison
Police, Virginia

Virginia man forced victim to strip before killing him; sentenced to 49 years in prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man who forced his victim to strip down to his underwear before shooting him in the neck and shoulder, and leaving him to bleed to death, was sentenced on Friday.

Lamont Sean Smallwood, 34, was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court following his jury conviction earlier this year, and subsequent probation violations, for the second-degree murder of 26-year-old Paul Lawrence Robinson.

On Friday, Judge Robert B. Rigney sentenced Smallwood to an active term of 20 years and nine months in prison for murder, and five years in prison for the use of a firearm in the commission of murder. That sentence will run consecutive to an active term of 24 years in prison that Judge Tasha D. Scott imposed on Smallwood on July 31 for violating his probation by committing this murder. Smallwood’s total active prison sentence is 49 years and nine months.

According to court records, on the night of May 29, 2022, Smallwood encountered Robinson in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of B Avenue.

The two men spoke with one another and numerous witnesses outside the building before Smallwood pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at Robinson. Smallwood proceeded to take Robinson’s gun, knock him to the ground, beat him and order him to strip down to his underwear.

Smallwood then shot Robinson in his neck and shoulder before driving off, leaving him to bleed to death.

High-resolution video footage showed the incident clearly enough for Norfolk Police to identify Smallwood and the vehicle. The police were also able to recover Smallwood’s fingerprint from the scene.

No eyewitnesses came forward. One key witness, who was not present at the crime scene, identified Smallwood at trial from the video and the car he was driving.

On March 16, a Norfolk jury convicted Smallwood of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

“Mr. Smallwood will serve a long sentence, but that sentence reflects the senselessness of his crime and his prior violent history,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “I give my condolences to Mr. Robinson’s family and my appreciation to the witness who came forward to help us prove our case in court.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

In Depth

1 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
2 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
3 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
4 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing
5 ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Latest News

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County Republican mailer left out BOS member Scott Seaton: What gives?

Chris Graham
tired squirrel on tree branch
Health, Virginia

Researchers hope wildlife study will provide insight into COVID-19, future pandemics

Crystal Graham

A project at Virginia Tech will have disease ecologists looking at the effects of the COVID-19 virus on wildlife including squirrels, skunks and raccoons.

free range chickens in open meadow
Agriculture, U.S. & World

First farm animal welfare rules set for ‘organic’ labels; mostly applauded by animal groups

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released standards for animal products to use the “organic label,” a move applauded by animal groups.

cyber security awareness month
Technology, U.S. & World

Black Hat SEO continues attack on government websites including NASA, NIH, U.S. Mint

Crystal Graham
tony elliott miami
Football, Sports

Tony Elliott on another tight Virginia loss: ‘I’m not gonna stop believing’

Chris Graham
seniors in classroom
Health, Local

Annual Care Fair returns to the Rockfish Valley Community Center on Nov. 9

Crystal Graham
virginia state capitol
Government, Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes appointments to administration, state boards

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy