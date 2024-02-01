Countries
Home Virginia man convicted on charges related to accident that killed 7-year-old girl
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man convicted on charges related to accident that killed 7-year-old girl

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man who was involved in an accident that killed a 7-year-old in 2022 pleaded no contest to associated charges.

Larry Laquan Thompson, 44, pleaded Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court to driving after having his license revoked following the accident that caused the death of Jailynn Santiful.

According to court records, on Sept. 3, 2022, Thompson was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe westbound in the 1100 block of Pickett Road approaching the intersection with Old Court Drive.

Moments before, Jailynn, her father and her younger sibling had come out of a house on that block. Jailynn’s father picked up and carried Jailynn’s younger sibling into the house, and Jailynn crossed the street alone. Thompson hit Jailynn moments later. Thompson and his wife immediately got out of their vehicle to attend to her but she died as a result of the accident.

Thompson was not under the influence but was operating his vehicle while his driving privileges were revoked.

Officers charged Thompson with operating a vehicle while his driving privileges were revoked and failing to maintain a vehicle inspection.

In July 2023, Thompson pleaded no contest to the charges in Norfolk General District Court and was convicted. He was sentenced to serve 12 months in jail, the maximum jail sentence available for those offenses.

Thompson appealed his conviction for operating a vehicle with revoked driving privileges to Norfolk Circuit Court. Thompson again pleaded no contest to the charge. Judge Mary Jane Hall, who accepted Thompson’s plea, convicted him, and set his case for sentencing on March 15.

Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail.

