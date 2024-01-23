Countries
Virginia man arrested by FBI for felony obstruction charge related to Jan. 6 insurrection
Virginia

Virginia man arrested by FBI for felony obstruction charge related to Jan. 6 insurrection

Crystal Graham
Published date:
capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

A Virginia man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Michael Livingston, 51, of Midlothian, is charged in an indictment filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Livingston was arrested Friday by the FBI in Virginia and will make his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Virginia.

His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s counterterrorism section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Richmond and Washington field offices.

In the 36 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with a felony – assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips may call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

