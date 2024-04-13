Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces three appointments to administration

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment of three professionals to join the administration on Friday.

The three positions include Lottery Director, Chief Transformation Officer and Tax Commissioner.

“It’s remarkable to welcome such distinguished professionals to our team who are committed to enacting meaningful and lasting change across the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. ”Their experience and expertise will help us build on the progress we’ve made in our first two years and continue to better serve Virginians.”

Lottery Director: Khalid Jones

Jones brings a unique blend of law, technology and innovation to the role. His career has spanned roles as founding partner in a boutique investment firm with a strategic focus on real estate, media, sports and technology, and a decade-long tenure as an attorney specializing in securities litigation. Most recently, as part of his business practice, Jones has become one of the nation’s experts in licensing consulting, providing legal and strategic advice to state and national lottery organizations providing the expertise to lead Virginia’s lottery system at a crucial time of growth and expansion.

Chief Transformation Officer: Robert Ward

With more than 25 years of experience leading organizations, driving strategy and executing complex transactions, Ward’s professional journey is marked by business leadership achievements. As President and CEO for Skanska Commercial Development U.S., he was responsible for the investment and development of more than $4.5 billion of assets across the country. In his prior position as COO, Robert engaged and partnered with companies across the U.S., Central Europe and the Nordics, and demonstrated his ability to transform, develop and lead complex projects in many different geographies.

Tax Commissioner: James Alex

Stepping into the role of Tax Commissioner, Alex brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as a Tax Practice Partner/Principal at RMS LLP, where he led U.S. Tax Policy and Practice Growth. He coordinated the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the U.S. Treasury Department. His background spans over decades in tax policy, administration and litigation, including roles at Ernst and Young, KPMG, and in West Virginia’s Tax and Revenue Department.

Other appointments

Administration, Office of the Governor, Reeve Bull, Director, Office of Regulatory Management

Commerce and Trade, Juan Pablo Segura, Chief Deputy Secretary

There were also numerous board appointments listed below including G. John Avoli of Augusta County to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia.

Administration

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

Jill Hade of Virginia Beach, community volunteer

Cybersecurity Planning Committee

Kenneth Pfeil of Richmond, Chief Data Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia

Glendon Schmitz of Chesterfield, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

Brandon Smith of Chesterfield, Chief Information Officer, Department of Elections

Lisa Walbert of Richmond, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Agriculture and Forestry

Cotton Board

Robert C. Rogers of Yale, Farmer

Jared Webb of Yale, Producer, Oak Level Farms

Authority

Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital Authority

Robert A. Crouse of Midlothian, retired President and CEO, The Virginia Home

Dr. Frank Franzak of Richmond, Faculty, Virginia Commonwealth University

Cheryl Jarvis of Richmond, community volunteer

Kevin Laing of Henrico, Executive Vice President, TowneBank

Arlene Owens of Richmond, community volunteer

Peter Pastore of Richmond, CFO, Richmond Marketing Inc.

Dr. Wayne Shaia of Henrico, President and Owner, Balance and Ear Center

Walter Spence of Henrico, Director of Infrastructure, St. Joseph’s Villa

Joanne Wiley, CFA of Richmond, retired Investment Advisor

Commonwealth

Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Clay Hamner of Richmond, President, Lythos Studios

Designated

Statewide Independent Living Council

Dave Fuller of Hanover County, Director of Rehabilitation Teaching and Independent Living Services, Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Education

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

The Honorable G. John Avoli of Augusta County, former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 20th District

State Historical Records Advisory Board

The Honorable Heidi Barshinger of Henrico, Circuit Court Clerk, Henrico County

Health and Human Resources

Advisory Board on Acupuncture

Luke Robinson, DO, DABMA, of Blacksburg, Physician, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

Advisory Board on Radiological Technology

Sandra J. Catchings, DDS, MCSD, FACD, FAGD, of Staunton, Dentist, Drs. Bradford & Catchings Inc.

DDS, MCSD, FACD, FAGD, of Staunton, Dentist, Drs. Bradford & Catchings Inc. Cheryl Cunningham of Salem, Radiologic Technologist, Carilion Clinic

Angela Dunn of Yale, Radiology Director, Southampton Medical Center

David L. Roberts of Palmyra, Manager, Radiology Support and Outpatient Services, UVA Health

Advisory Board on Respiratory Care

Santiera Brown-Yearling of Chesapeake, Registered Respiratory Therapist

Shari Toomey, MBA, RRT-NPS, FCCM, of Hardy, Respiratory/Sleep Center Manager, Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital

Advisory Council on Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome

David Jaffe, MD, FAAP, MBA, of Henrico, Associate Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers

Scott Hickey, MD, of Maidens, Partner, Augusta Emergency Physicians

Maternal Mortality Review Team

Caroline Bones of Salem, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Montgomery County

Office of New Americans Advisory Board

Karina Lipsman of Arlington, Head of Government Relations, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

Saundra Davis, MHA, MSG of Burke, community advocate

Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Board of Trustees

Dr. Angela Lindsay of Henrico County, Emergency Physician and Assistant Professor, VCU Health

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

Jesse Goodrich of Williamsburg, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Riverside Health System

Independent

Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia

Nikki Rattray Baldwin of Prince William County, Founder, Planet Rattray

Labor

Board For Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians

Dr. Debra Ogilvie of North Chesterfield, Owner and Audiologist, Richmond Hearing Doctors

Fair Housing Board

Steven Rivera of Chesterfield, Agency Owner, Allstate Insurance Company

Real Estate Appraiser Board

Heather Placer Mull, MAI, SRA, CCIM, ASA of Moseley, Owner/Appraiser, Placer Realty Advisors

Jacob Schmeer of Henrico, Real Estate Appraiser, Central Virginia Appraisal Group

Public Safety and Homeland Security

Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee

Leah Kipley of Powhatan, Assistant Director, National Safe Haven Alliance

Transportation

Virginia Air and Space Center Board of Directors

Robin McDougal of Reston, Chair and CEO, The Pearl Project Institute for Innovation in STEM Literacy

Dr. John Polk Williams of Gainesville, Breast Cancer Surgeon, Private Practice

Veterans and Defense Affairs

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

The Honorable Daniel P. Cortez of Stafford, Chairman, National Vet Court Alliance Inc.

Captain Lance Lesher, U.S. Navy (Retired), of Virginia Beach, community advocate

Veterans Services Foundation Board of Trustees