Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces three appointments to administration

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment of three professionals to join the administration on Friday.
The three positions include Lottery Director, Chief Transformation Officer and Tax Commissioner.
“It’s remarkable to welcome such distinguished professionals to our team who are committed to enacting meaningful and lasting change across the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. ”Their experience and expertise will help us build on the progress we’ve made in our first two years and continue to better serve Virginians.”
Lottery Director: Khalid Jones
Jones brings a unique blend of law, technology and innovation to the role. His career has spanned roles as founding partner in a boutique investment firm with a strategic focus on real estate, media, sports and technology, and a decade-long tenure as an attorney specializing in securities litigation. Most recently, as part of his business practice, Jones has become one of the nation’s experts in licensing consulting, providing legal and strategic advice to state and national lottery organizations providing the expertise to lead Virginia’s lottery system at a crucial time of growth and expansion.
Chief Transformation Officer: Robert Ward
With more than 25 years of experience leading organizations, driving strategy and executing complex transactions, Ward’s professional journey is marked by business leadership achievements. As President and CEO for Skanska Commercial Development U.S., he was responsible for the investment and development of more than $4.5 billion of assets across the country. In his prior position as COO, Robert engaged and partnered with companies across the U.S., Central Europe and the Nordics, and demonstrated his ability to transform, develop and lead complex projects in many different geographies.
Tax Commissioner: James Alex
Stepping into the role of Tax Commissioner, Alex brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as a Tax Practice Partner/Principal at RMS LLP, where he led U.S. Tax Policy and Practice Growth. He coordinated the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the U.S. Treasury Department. His background spans over decades in tax policy, administration and litigation, including roles at Ernst and Young, KPMG, and in West Virginia’s Tax and Revenue Department.
Other appointments
- Administration, Office of the Governor, Reeve Bull, Director, Office of Regulatory Management
- Commerce and Trade, Juan Pablo Segura, Chief Deputy Secretary
There were also numerous board appointments listed below including G. John Avoli of Augusta County to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia.
Administration
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Jill Hade of Virginia Beach, community volunteer
Cybersecurity Planning Committee
- Kenneth Pfeil of Richmond, Chief Data Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Glendon Schmitz of Chesterfield, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
- Brandon Smith of Chesterfield, Chief Information Officer, Department of Elections
- Lisa Walbert of Richmond, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
Agriculture and Forestry
Cotton Board
- Robert C. Rogers of Yale, Farmer
- Jared Webb of Yale, Producer, Oak Level Farms
Authority
Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital Authority
- Robert A. Crouse of Midlothian, retired President and CEO, The Virginia Home
- Dr. Frank Franzak of Richmond, Faculty, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Cheryl Jarvis of Richmond, community volunteer
- Kevin Laing of Henrico, Executive Vice President, TowneBank
- Arlene Owens of Richmond, community volunteer
- Peter Pastore of Richmond, CFO, Richmond Marketing Inc.
- Dr. Wayne Shaia of Henrico, President and Owner, Balance and Ear Center
- Walter Spence of Henrico, Director of Infrastructure, St. Joseph’s Villa
- Joanne Wiley, CFA of Richmond, retired Investment Advisor
Commonwealth
Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
- Clay Hamner of Richmond, President, Lythos Studios
Designated
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Dave Fuller of Hanover County, Director of Rehabilitation Teaching and Independent Living Services, Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired
Education
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia
- The Honorable G. John Avoli of Augusta County, former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 20th District
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- The Honorable Heidi Barshinger of Henrico, Circuit Court Clerk, Henrico County
Health and Human Resources
Advisory Board on Acupuncture
- Luke Robinson, DO, DABMA, of Blacksburg, Physician, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Advisory Board on Radiological Technology
- Sandra J. Catchings, DDS, MCSD, FACD, FAGD, of Staunton, Dentist, Drs. Bradford & Catchings Inc.
- Cheryl Cunningham of Salem, Radiologic Technologist, Carilion Clinic
- Angela Dunn of Yale, Radiology Director, Southampton Medical Center
- David L. Roberts of Palmyra, Manager, Radiology Support and Outpatient Services, UVA Health
Advisory Board on Respiratory Care
- Santiera Brown-Yearling of Chesapeake, Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Shari Toomey, MBA, RRT-NPS, FCCM, of Hardy, Respiratory/Sleep Center Manager, Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital
Advisory Council on Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome
- David Jaffe, MD, FAAP, MBA, of Henrico, Associate Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine
Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers
- Scott Hickey, MD, of Maidens, Partner, Augusta Emergency Physicians
Maternal Mortality Review Team
- Caroline Bones of Salem, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Montgomery County
Office of New Americans Advisory Board
- Karina Lipsman of Arlington, Head of Government Relations, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board
- Saundra Davis, MHA, MSG of Burke, community advocate
Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Board of Trustees
- Dr. Angela Lindsay of Henrico County, Emergency Physician and Assistant Professor, VCU Health
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority
- Jesse Goodrich of Williamsburg, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Riverside Health System
Independent
Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia
- Nikki Rattray Baldwin of Prince William County, Founder, Planet Rattray
Labor
Board For Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians
- Dr. Debra Ogilvie of North Chesterfield, Owner and Audiologist, Richmond Hearing Doctors
Fair Housing Board
- Steven Rivera of Chesterfield, Agency Owner, Allstate Insurance Company
Real Estate Appraiser Board
- Heather Placer Mull, MAI, SRA, CCIM, ASA of Moseley, Owner/Appraiser, Placer Realty Advisors
- Jacob Schmeer of Henrico, Real Estate Appraiser, Central Virginia Appraisal Group
Public Safety and Homeland Security
Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee
- Leah Kipley of Powhatan, Assistant Director, National Safe Haven Alliance
Transportation
Virginia Air and Space Center Board of Directors
- Robin McDougal of Reston, Chair and CEO, The Pearl Project Institute for Innovation in STEM Literacy
- Dr. John Polk Williams of Gainesville, Breast Cancer Surgeon, Private Practice
Veterans and Defense Affairs
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- The Honorable Daniel P. Cortez of Stafford, Chairman, National Vet Court Alliance Inc.
- Captain Lance Lesher, U.S. Navy (Retired), of Virginia Beach, community advocate
Veterans Services Foundation Board of Trustees
- Omari Faulkner of Bluemont, President and CEO, Blue Fire Fed
- Shannon “Shay” Spencer-Watson of Lorton, Fisher Service Award Program Manager and Community Relations Administrator, Fisher House Foundation