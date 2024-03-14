Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia DMV warns law enforcement officers will be out for St. Patrick’s Day
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia DMV warns law enforcement officers will be out for St. Patrick’s Day

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bar st patricks day friends
(© lordn – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind drivers that law enforcement officers will be out in full force this St. Patrick’s Day weekend looking for drunk drivers.

“Too many people think that as long as they don’t feel drunk they are fine to drive. But the reality is that you’re impared long before you may feel drunk,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Even a small amount of alcohol in your system can affect your ability to drive.”

Last St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Virginia, there were 82 crashes involving alcohol, resulting in 40 injuries and one death each day.

“You’d never go out on St. Patrick’s Day without wearing something green. So why would you go out without a plan to get home safely?” said Lackey. “Make a plan for a sober ride home before you leave.”

For those under 21, the penalties for violating Virginia’s “zero tolerance” law include losing your license for a year and fines or community service. .

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

sailor salute Navy
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk Navy sailor convicted of possessing child pornography images, videos

Crystal Graham
unc florida state acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

North Carolina has no trouble with Florida State: Heels dunk ‘Noles, 92-67

Scott German

Wednesday's second-round action here at the ACC Tournament provided plenty of drama, with lower seeds winning three of the four games played.

spotted lanternfly egg masses
Climate/Environment, Virginia

Virginia homeowners urged to look for spotted lanternfly egg masses, destroy them

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking homeowners to look for spotted lanternfly egg masses and destroy them before they hatch.

acc tournament
Basketball, Politics

The ACC is holding a tournament in an arena that Youngkin wants us to pay to replace

Chris Graham
Democrats Republicans
Politics, US & World

McClellan says no to House Republicans denouncing Biden immigration policies

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

UVA Health researchers discover indication for patients who recover well from severe COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Overnight closures on I-81 and Route 33 necessary next week in Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status