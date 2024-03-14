Virginia DMV warns law enforcement officers will be out for St. Patrick’s Day

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind drivers that law enforcement officers will be out in full force this St. Patrick’s Day weekend looking for drunk drivers.

“Too many people think that as long as they don’t feel drunk they are fine to drive. But the reality is that you’re impared long before you may feel drunk,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Even a small amount of alcohol in your system can affect your ability to drive.”

Last St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Virginia, there were 82 crashes involving alcohol, resulting in 40 injuries and one death each day.

“You’d never go out on St. Patrick’s Day without wearing something green. So why would you go out without a plan to get home safely?” said Lackey. “Make a plan for a sober ride home before you leave.”

For those under 21, the penalties for violating Virginia’s “zero tolerance” law include losing your license for a year and fines or community service. .