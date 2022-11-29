Menu
Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to offer training for dam owners
Politics

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to offer training for dam owners

Published:

virginia department of conservation and recreationThe Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a virtual training session for owners of the state’s more than 2,600 regulated dams.

Training will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on three different dates: Dec. 5, Jan. 17 and Feb. 7. Consultants and professional engineers are also welcome to attend.

Attendees will learn about regulatory requirements, managing dam safety within the Dam Safety Inventory System and the funding available through the 2023 Dam Safety Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund.

The training will be taught by DCR dam safety engineers and program staff and will include time for questions and answers.

A total of $5 million is available to eligible Virginia dam owners for engineering studies, plans, repairs and other measures to help bring dams into compliance with regulations.

“The funding made available this year is an important and unprecedented opportunity for dam owners to improve the safety and function of their dams. DCR is pleased to offer this training to help educate dam owners and to share how this funding can further the safe operation and repair of dams in the commonwealth,” said Wendy Howard-Cooper, DCR’s director of the Division of Dam Safety and Floodplain Management.

Although the material covered will be the same in each session, participants may register for more than one session, if desired. The training will be held using the GoTo Meeting platform.

Register online: www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dsfpm-grants

