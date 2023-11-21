Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Democrats unveil 2024 agenda: Abortion rights, minimum wage, AR-15 bans
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats unveil 2024 agenda: Abortion rights, minimum wage, AR-15 bans

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Democrats are set to be in the majority in the House of Delegates and State Senate when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

It’s not going to be a fun next two years for one-time Republican presidential aspirant Glenn Youngkin.

“Today, we are proud to kick off what we are sure will be a session that moves Virginia forward,” incoming House Speaker Don Scott said in a statement in a news release from Virginia Dems announcing their 2024 legislative agenda.

“I am especially glad to see the resolution to start the process of codifying the automatic restoration of rights. With this, we are sending a message that there is no room for the spirit of Jim Crow that has plagued our Commonwealth for far too long.”

The automatic restoration of voting rights is one point of focus for Democrats, in the wake of reports last month that the Youngkin administration had illegally removed more than 3,400 Virginia voters who’d had their rights restored from the voting rolls supposedly because of a software issue.

The big one in the Monday rollout would be abortion rights, which is, as you know, what the 2023 state midterms turned on, after Youngkin, rather foolishly, decided to sink $1.4 million into a TV ad blitz to make the legislative elections a referendum on his push for abortion restrictions.

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring and State Sen. Jennifer Boysko have introduced constitutional amendments in their respective chambers to protect the “Fundamental Right to Reproductive Freedom,” from the styling of the amendment.

“Throughout the campaign cycle we told Virginians that a Democratic majority meant that abortion access would be protected in the Commonwealth. Today, that reigns true,” Herring said. “Our resolution will begin the process of amending our constitution to protect reproductive rights in Virginia, building on the work that I and Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan started many years ago. It has become all too clear that without constitutional protection, access to reproductive healthcare is at risk for the Commonwealth.”

Two other bills that will get pushes from Democrats: one proposing an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2026, and a second to institute a ban on AR-15 style assault firearms and certain ammunition feeding devices.

The Republican Party of Virginia issued a lengthy statement that reads as an attempt to relitigate the election that Republicans just lost.

“Today, after running an entire campaign on ‘maintaining the status quo,’ Virginia Democrats introduced a slate of radical bills that would upend existing law and turn our Commonwealth into a failed left-wing state like California or New York,” the statement began, before lurching into lies that Republicans have failed to turn into facts about supposed “unrestricted late-term abortion-on-demand,” the proposed increase in the minimum wage being among “failed experiments in other states have cost millions of jobs and hampered growth,”  and the ban on assault rifles being part of “a broader effort by national Democrats to take away the right of the American people to protect themselves.”

“This radical slate of bills is more proof that Democrats have no interest in serving the people of Virginia – they are only concerned with appeasing their far-left activist base and ultra-rich donors,” the RPV said in its statement.

Ahem, reproductive freedom primarily affects low-income women, the increase in the minimum wage impacts, well, that one is obvious, and getting AR-15s off the streets helps everybody, even far-right activists and ultra-rich Republican donors.

Details.

“Virginia voters sent a message on Nov. 7 that they want Virginia to remain an open and welcoming state that honors individual freedom, privacy and economic opportunity for all of its residents. These four measures will help make Virginia the best state in America to raise a family and start a business,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said.

“The voters spoke loud and clear about what they didn’t want to see regarding legislation from their elected officials in November,” Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke said. The Senate Democratic Caucus looks forward to continuing our work with the House Democratic Caucus to get common sense solutions passed out of both chambers and send it to the Governor. We are eager and ready to get to work to finish what we started years ago.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rain on the way in Virginia; should put an end to burn bans in state
2 Jury finds Virginia dog breeder guilty of 60 counts of animal cruelty
3 TikTok does for Osama bin Laden what 9/11, his ‘Letter to America’ couldn’t do
4 Gas prices continue march back toward $3-a-gallon mark: Will the streak continue?
5 Thanksgiving primer: What table scraps are safe, harmful for your dog to eat

Latest News

Virginia, Op/Eds

Life’s too short to spend it worrying about when it’s going to come to an end

Chris Graham
tony elliott miami
Football, Sports

Tony Elliott, with clean slate in UVA-Tech rivalry, looks to build on late-season momentum

Chris Graham

Tony Elliott has a clean slate with Virginia Tech as the head coach at Virginia, which in the UVA-Tech series gives him a leg up, given how things have gone over the past, oh, couple of decades.

senior christmas
U.S. & World

Kindness Awareness Week: A powerful reminder to be kind wherever possible

Sylvia Ghazarian

The revolutionary power of kindness stands as a formidable force, ready to dismantle barriers and pave the way for a future where every person’s right to choose is honored and protected.  

solar
Climate

Bobby Whitescarver: Utility-scale solar is coming, so let’s make sure to do it right

Chris Graham
gun america
Virginia

Joy First: Ordinary citizens lay down to take on Northern Virginia war profiteers

Joy First
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Virginia drug trafficker sentenced for fentanyl, heroin, firearm possession

Crystal Graham
world snake day
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia preps Thanksgiving meals for more than 130 wild animals

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy