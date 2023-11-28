Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Beach woman charged with second-degree murder in Oct. 7 shooting
Police, Virginia

Virginia Beach woman charged with second-degree murder in Oct. 7 shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia Beach woman now faces a second-degree murder charge in the Oct. 7 shooting death of 59-year-old Eldon Valery.

Kristin Barber, 34, was originally charged with reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and child neglect in the shooting, which was reported at the intersection of Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

Valery was found at the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The charges were upgraded on Oct. 14 to include additional charges of aggravated malicious wounding and shooting in a vehicle.

Valery died from his injuries on Oct. 30, and following his death, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Office authorized second-degree murder charges against Barber, who was formally charged on Nov. 25 and remains in custody, according to a release from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center
3 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing 19-year-old

Chris Graham
Football, Health

Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center

Chris Graham

Virginia tailback Perris Jones, in the moments after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Louisville defensive back Cam’ron Kelly in a Nov. 9 game, couldn’t feel anything, his body numb.

uva first team all acc
Football, Sports

Virginia’s Malik Washington, Jonas Sanker named to All-ACC Football first team

Chris Graham

Virginia wideout Malik Washington and safety Jonas Sanker were first-team selections for the 2023 All-ACC Football team.

mike ingalls
Sports

Mike Ingalls, founder of The Sabre, joining AFP sports staff as regular contributor

Chris Graham
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Virginia

Final update issued on Matts Creek fire; full containment reached on Monday

Crystal Graham
holiday blues
Health, Local

UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Danville-based national nonprofit God’s Pit Crew receives Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy