Virginia Beach woman charged with second-degree murder in Oct. 7 shooting

A Virginia Beach woman now faces a second-degree murder charge in the Oct. 7 shooting death of 59-year-old Eldon Valery.

Kristin Barber, 34, was originally charged with reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and child neglect in the shooting, which was reported at the intersection of Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

Valery was found at the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The charges were upgraded on Oct. 14 to include additional charges of aggravated malicious wounding and shooting in a vehicle.

Valery died from his injuries on Oct. 30, and following his death, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Office authorized second-degree murder charges against Barber, who was formally charged on Nov. 25 and remains in custody, according to a release from the Virginia Beach Police Department.