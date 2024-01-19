Countries
Update: Virginia Beach Police, Virginia State Police lead search for missing senior
Cops & Courts

Update: Virginia Beach Police, Virginia State Police lead search for missing senior

Chris Graham
Published date:

Benjamin Tellez Virginia BeachUpdate: Friday, 6:56 p.m. Benjamin Tellez has been safely located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

 

The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia State Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old man that they believe could be in danger.

Benjamin Tellez has been missing since about 2 p.m. on Thursday, when he left his home on Slalom Drive in Virginia Beach.

Tellez was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt. His vehicle, a green 2012 Toyota Camry, has Virginia plates with the number WMR4552.

This car was picked up by a license plate camera at 8 a.m. on Friday as it drove on Armory Drive in Franklin.

State Police said it is not confirmed that Tellez has his car.

According to State Police, Tellez’s disappearance is considered a “credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone who sees Tellez is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4101 or call 911.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

