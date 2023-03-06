Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia beach police officer faces criminal charges in feb 9 use of force incident
Virginia

Virginia Beach police officer faces criminal charges in Feb. 9 use of force incident

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Beach Police Department has secured a criminal charge of misdemeanor assault for police officer Jemarr Mosley Jr. in connection with a Feb. 9 use of force incident.

A press release from the Virginia Beach PD did not offer details on the incident, other than that it occurred in the 1000 block of First Colonial Road.

“Upon the review of the facts surrounding this incident, it is my assessment that our officer used a level of force that was neither reasonable nor necessary, and that he strayed outside of his oath of responsibility and training. I applaud the officers who immediately stepped in to intervene.” said Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate.

“I take no pleasure in the fact that this officer faces criminal charges, but it is vital that we hold our profession accountable for misconduct,” Neudigate said.

Whatever happened triggered an internal investigation that was later shared with the Commonwealth’s Attorney office, which recommended that criminal charges be filed against Mosley, 24, who joined the Virginia Beach police force in 2021.

Mosley has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings against him.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Virginia

Black Vietnam War hero finally awarded Medal of Honor

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday homicide at Hull Street fast food restaurant

Chris Graham

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street in Richmond for the report of a person shot on Sunday at 7:39 p.m.

police crime scene
Virginia

Arlington County Police investigating sexual assault on South Four Mile Run Drive

Chris Graham

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a sexual assault on South Four Mile Run Drive and is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Byron leads Hendrick sweep in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Vegas

Chris Graham
mark warner
U.S./World

Fresh breath: Lawmakers push for more black lung benefits, updates to 1972 law

Rebecca Barnabi
business money
Culture

Risk of financing retirement shifted from employers to employees

Rebecca Barnabi
wild turkey
Virginia

Forest Service receives award for habitat management in Bath County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy