news virginia beach concert series announces first six performances
Culture

Virginia Beach concert series announces first six performances

Crystal Graham
Published:
Virginia Beach oceanfront concert
Photo courtesy IMGoing

The first six performances in the free Oceanfront Concert series at Virginia Beach have been announced.

The City of Virginia Beach, Beach Events and IMGoing announced the Marshall Tucker Band will kick off the series on June 7 at the 24th Street Park. The concerts take place at various stages throughout the oceanfront area.

The concert series include:

  • 6/7: Marshall Tucker Band, 24th Street Park
  • 6/15: Proyecto Uno, 24th Street Park
  • 6/21: DJ Jazzy Jeff, 17th Street Park
  • 6/28: Straight No Chaser, 24th Street Park
  • 7/12: Moe, 24th Street Park
  • 7/19: Andy Grammar, 17th Street Park

The concert series is presented by Langley Federal Credit Union.

Additional concerts will be announced soon.

For more information, visit beacheventsvb.com

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

