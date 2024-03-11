Virginia 14-year-old juvenile dead from gunshot wound

A group of teens were allegedly handling a firearm when it discharged – killing a 14-year-old boy.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred on Thursday at 6:16 p.m.

Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizens Services received a call for a gunshot victim in the 4900 block of Almandine Avenue.

First responders attempted to provide aide to the 14-year-old victim upon arrival, but the victim died at the scene.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, juvenile possession of a firearm, and shooting inside an occupied dwelling.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with obstructing justice.

No names were released.