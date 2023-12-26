VDOT to review Route 42 improvements at Shenandoah County citizen-info meeting

VDOT will hold a citizen information meeting in Shenandoah County next month to go over details of the proposed Route 42 Corridor Pedestrian Improvements and West Ox Road Roundabout.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at Central High School, 1147 Susan Ave., Woodstock.

Residents can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers.

Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Ms. Sabrina Tarbell, Project Manager. Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

As a result of several SMART Scale applications, four projects received funding and are being bundled to construct the Route 42 (Reservoir Road) corridor pedestrian improvements and West Ox Road roundabout.

The work will consist of the following:

Construct median segments along Route 42 east of the Ox Road intersection and a section of median on Route 11 (Main Street). There will also be signal coordination and the addition of pedestrian crossings.

Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Ox Road and Route 42 (Reservoir Road). Sidewalks will be constructed throughout the roundabout. The new sidewalks will tie into the existing sidewalk.

Construct a shared use path on southbound Ox Road from the northern Shenandoah County Fairgrounds driveway to Reservoir Road and construct a sidewalk from the driveway to Park Avenue. Crosswalks will be included at intersections along Ox Road.

Construct a sidewalk on portions of Route 42 west of Interstate 81 and construct a sidewalk on Hisey Avenue. High visibility crosswalks will also be installed at multiple locations in the Route 42 corridor.

In 2022, Route 42 between the I-81 exit ramps and Route 11 (Main Street) had an average daily traffic count of 15,243. By the design year of 2030, the estimated average traffic count is 31,000 vehicles per day.