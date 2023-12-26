Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOT to review Route 42 improvements at Shenandoah County citizen-info meeting
Local

VDOT to review Route 42 improvements at Shenandoah County citizen-info meeting

Chris Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

VDOT will hold a citizen information meeting in Shenandoah County next month to go over details of the proposed Route 42 Corridor Pedestrian Improvements and West Ox Road Roundabout.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at Central High School, 1147 Susan Ave., Woodstock.

Residents can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers.

Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Ms. Sabrina Tarbell, Project Manager. Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

As a result of several SMART Scale applications, four projects received funding and are being bundled to construct the Route 42 (Reservoir Road) corridor pedestrian improvements and West Ox Road roundabout.

The work will consist of the following:

  • Construct median segments along Route 42 east of the Ox Road intersection and a section of median on Route 11 (Main Street). There will also be signal coordination and the addition of pedestrian crossings.
  • Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Ox Road and Route 42 (Reservoir Road). Sidewalks will be constructed throughout the roundabout. The new sidewalks will tie into the existing sidewalk.
  • Construct a shared use path on southbound Ox Road from the northern Shenandoah County Fairgrounds driveway to Reservoir Road and construct a sidewalk from the driveway to Park Avenue. Crosswalks will be included at intersections along Ox Road.
  • Construct a sidewalk on portions of Route 42 west of Interstate 81 and construct a sidewalk on Hisey Avenue. High visibility crosswalks will also be installed at multiple locations in the Route 42 corridor.

In 2022, Route 42 between the I-81 exit ramps and Route 11 (Main Street) had an average daily traffic count of 15,243. By the design year of 2030, the estimated average traffic count is 31,000 vehicles per day.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot
2 Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco
3 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down
4 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
5 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?

Latest News

young bucks
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Matt, Nick Jackson still trying to kneecap CM Punk, to Tony Khan’s, AEW’s detriment

Chris Graham
Eastern Bluebird perched on branch near bird seed wreath in forest in winter
Health, Virginia

Research: Feeding birds may impact well-being of people; provide connection to wildlife

Crystal Graham

A team of researchers are studying how human well-being is impacted by regularly feeding birds.

IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Eastern District of Virginia recovers more than $25M for crime victims, taxpayers

Crystal Graham

The asset recovery unit for the Eastern District of Virginia has collected more than $25 million for crime victims and taxpayers in fiscal year 2023.

FOIA
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County stands behind supervisor’s claim that he was making up ‘file’ in phone call

Chris Graham
erika howsare author nd
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk on the cultural significance of deer

Crystal Graham
aggressive driver gesturing
Virginia

New Year’s resolution: Virginia DMV suggests being a courteous driver

Crystal Graham
blue ridge parkway rising summit
Virginia

Summit highlights unifying strategies for Blue Ridge Parkway’s gateway communities

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status