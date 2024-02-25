Countries
Home VDOT survey seeks comments on improvements to Barracks Road corridor
Local

VDOT survey seeks comments on improvements to Barracks Road corridor

Chris Graham
Published date:
charlottesville virginia map
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

VDOT is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential safety and bicycle and pedestrian improvements for the Barracks Road corridor in Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville.

The purpose of the study is to identify transportation project recommendations for this corridor which has several segments identified as very high safety needs. This study focuses on improving roadway safety and enhancing multimodal accessibility and connectivity for pedestrian, bicyclists and transit users.

The project recommendations that come from this study may be developed into funding applications for SMART SCALE Round 6 and other transportation funding programs.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to review potential improvement alternatives developed based on detailed studies and the feedback received last fall to identify existing transportation issues along the Barracks Road corridor.

Take the online survey through March 8. Community input received through this survey will help identify the community’s preferred improvement alternatives to improve transportation safety and operations along the corridor.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available at vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/culpeper/cu-23-08.asp. Comments can also be sent to [email protected] or by postal mail to Charles Proctor, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA, 22701.

This study is being conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The Commonwealth is partnering with Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, and RK&K to develop targeted improvements for the Route 654 (Barracks Road) Project Pipeline study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way.

This study is expected to be complete in summer 2024; it does not set construction dates for any improvements. The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, interstate funding, and others.

