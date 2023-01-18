VCU poll: Biden, Youngkin both get positive job approval ratings among Virginia voters

President Biden gets a 50 percent job approval rating from Virginians, a dramatic turnaround from where he stood in the Commonwealth in the summer, according to a new Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU.

The July Commonwealth Poll had Biden at 39 percent approval, 55 percent disapproval.

Forty-five percent expressed disapproval with the president in the most recent poll.

What’s interesting here is that the Republican Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, is also viewed favorably, with a 52 percent approval/32 percent disapproval split, according to the new poll.

This split will provide an interesting backdrop for the 2023 General Assembly elections, in which all 140 legislative seats – 100 in the House of Delegates, 40 in the State Senate – are up for re-election.

The 2023 cycle is also complicated by the every 10 years redistricting that reconfigured political boundaries across the state.

Some districts will feature multiple incumbents, from the same party and across party lines, with some districts, then, being completely wide open without an incumbent, and no history of partisan lean.