Vale Street homicide victim identified by Richmond Police detectives

A homicide victim who died from a gunshot wound and was found on Vale Street last month in Richmond has been identified.

Make’L Linton, 20, of Richmond, was announced as the victim today by Richmond Police detectives.

On Jan. 16, at 10:44 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Vale Street responding to a call about a person down in the roadway. Officers arrived and found Linton unresponsive at the intersection of Vale Street and Richmond Henrico Turnpike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more information, call (804) 646-0712.