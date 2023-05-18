Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvaccinations help protect horses by lowering the risk of mosquito borne illnesses
Virginia

Vaccinations help protect horses by lowering the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses

Crystal Graham
Published date:
horse with child
(© pololia – stock.adobe.com)

As temperatures rise in Virginia so does the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses for horses.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is encouraging horse owners to talk to their veterinarians about vaccinating their horses for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The mortality rate with WNV is 30 percent and is up to 90 percent for EEE.

There is no proven cure for these diseases, but veterinarians can provide supportive therapy to treat symptoms and keep horses from injuring themselves.

“Both the WNV and EEE vaccine are highly effective in minimizing disease, if given appropriately. Vaccinations are effective for six to 12 months and must be given at least two weeks before the horse is exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Charles Broaddus, VDACS state veterinarian.

Humans cannot become infected with EEE or WNV by handling an infected horse nor can a horse acquire the virus directly from another infected horse.

However, the presence of an infected horse in an area indicates that mosquitoes carrying EEE or WNV are present, and those insects pose a threat to both humans and horses.

Other prevention methods include the following:

  • Dumping or draining standing water breeding sites for mosquitoes such as containers and puddles
  • Using insect repellents and removing animals from mosquito-infested areas during peak biting times, usually dusk to dawn
  • Turning off the lights in and around the barn at night.

For more information on WNV or EEE, contact the VDACS Office of Veterinary Services at (804) 786-2483 or visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/animals-animal-health.shtml.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Exclusive: Amazon VP explains rationale behind facility closings, openings in Virginia
2 Analysis: Why UVA, Virginia Tech are exploring options for leaving the ACC
3 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
4 Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database
5 Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Latest News

tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

UVA coach Tony Bennett offers four-star Class of 2024 guard from Los Angeles

Scott Ratcliffe

Talented California guard Trent Perry has received an offer from Tony Bennett and Co. at Virginia.

Visit Harrisonburg
U.S./World

Hope Loves Company founder to bike to Virginia to raise funding for ALS services

Rebecca Barnabi

Hope Loves Company (HLC) celebrates 10 years as a nonprofit in 2023 serving children and teens affected by ALS across the country.

U.S./World

Warner reintroduces legislation to provide benefits for America’s independent workers

Rebecca Barnabi
bee hives
Virginia

How sweet it is: Virginia ranks Top 10 among U.S. states in beekeeping

Rebecca Barnabi
covid-19
Virginia

Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database

Crystal Graham
Local

Wenonah Elementary School Field Day brings together fun and community

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy