‘Urinetown’: Friendly City Players present satire of legal system, politics, musical theatre

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage has encouraged the government to ban private toilets.

“Urinetown, The Musical” is a satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, politics and musical theatre itself.

Friendly City Players present the musical this month through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). Directed by Mark Dowdy, the musical will be on state at Court Square Theater from October 12 to 22.

Performances are Thursday-Saturday, Oct 12-15 and 19-22 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee showings on Sundays, Oct 15 and 22 at 3 p.m.

Advance adult tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) per person; advance senior/student tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) per person.

Oct 19 is “Pay What You Will” night, with at-door cash sales only. Group party rates are available for 10 individuals.

Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 540-433-9189.

Court Square Theater is at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, and operated by Arts Council of the Valley (ACV).