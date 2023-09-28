Countries
‘Urinetown’: Friendly City Players present satire of legal system, politics, musical theatre
‘Urinetown’: Friendly City Players present satire of legal system, politics, musical theatre

Rebecca Barnabi
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage has encouraged the government to ban private toilets.

“Urinetown, The Musical” is a satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, politics and musical theatre itself.

Friendly City Players present the musical this month through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). Directed by Mark Dowdy, the musical will be on state at Court Square Theater from October 12 to 22.

Performances are Thursday-Saturday, Oct 12-15 and 19-22 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee showings on Sundays, Oct 15 and 22 at 3 p.m.

Advance adult tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) per person; advance senior/student tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) per person.

Oct 19 is “Pay What You Will” night, with at-door cash sales only. Group party rates are available for 10 individuals.

Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 540-433-9189.

Court Square Theater is at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, and operated by Arts Council of the Valley (ACV).

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

