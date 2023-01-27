Countries
news update virginia state police seek madison man in thursday hit and run on route 29
Local

Update: Virginia State Police seek Madison man in Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29

Chris Graham
Published:
Joseph N. Jenkins
Joseph N. Jenkins. Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police is seeking a Madison man wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Route 29 in Madison County on Thursday.

Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, fled the scene of the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run on foot.

Jenkins, who is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing an olive-green hat with an olive-green shirt, blue jeans, and work boots.

Jenkins is believed to be driving a stolen 2015 Ford F-350, white in color with dark trim, according to VSP.

The hit-and-run that Jenkins is alleged to have caused sent two people to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

If the public sees anyone matching the suspect’s description, call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

