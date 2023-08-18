Countries
Update: Virginia State Police release ID of man killed in Greene County crash
Update: Virginia State Police release ID of man killed in Greene County crash

Chris Graham
We have the identity of the person who died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 29 and Commerce Drive in Greene County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Ford Transit van was traveling on Commerce Drive at 11:21 a.m. when the driver pulled into the path of a 2007 Ford Explorer traveling northbound of Route 29.

The impact of the resulting crash caused the Ford Explorer to run off the road and strike a building.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Roland Jackson, 66, of Madison, died at the scene.

A 62-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. The passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Transit van, Brooks S. Travis, 40, of Gordonsville, was not injured in the crash.

Charges are pending.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

