Update: Two arrested in connection with early-morning shooting in Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday in connection with the shooting of another teen in Augusta County in the early-morning hours.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been made public.

“This was an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to the community at this time,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement in a press release that was issued Saturday afternoon.

According to the press release, the suspect was located in an apartment building on Plunkett Street in Staunton. Sheriff’s deputies and Staunton Police secured the perimeter for several hours with no response from the teen or his family as authorities worked to secure a search warrant.

The teen suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is in custody at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

A second suspect, Daniel Maurice, 20, of Staunton, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory before the fact.

Maurice is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

No details have been made public about what transpired leading to the shooting, which was reported at 1:41 a.m. in the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road, in the Raphine area in southern Augusta County.

The victim, according to an earlier press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, was transported to Augusta Health with potentially life-threatening injuries, and was then flown from Augusta Health to the UVA Hospital.

There is no update on the victim’s condition.

