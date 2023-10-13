Update: Search for missing Grottoes man now focused in western Augusta County

The motorcycle of a missing Grottoes man was located in Swoope in western Augusta County on Thursday afternoon, and authorities are focusing their search efforts there.

Jaden L. Wade, 22, was reporting missing on Wednesday. According to Grottoes Police, Wade was last seen leaving his residence on a green and black 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle.

That motorcycle was located at 3:40 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Dry Branch Road in Swoope, roughly 30 miles west of Grottoes.

Augusta County deputies, assisted by a bloodhound from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Fire Rescue, and further assistance from the Staunton Police Department with their infrared-equipped aerial drone, assisted in the search overnight.

Further aerial search assets were not available overnight, and the nighttime grid, dog, and drone search was not successful in locating Wade.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of partner agencies, will be continuing the search for Wade in the area of Dry Branch Road in Churchville throughout the day on Friday.