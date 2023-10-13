Countries
Update: Search for missing Grottoes man now focused in western Augusta County
Local, Police

Update: Search for missing Grottoes man now focused in western Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published date:
Jaden L. Wade
Jaden L. Wade. Photo: Virginia State Police

The motorcycle of a missing Grottoes man was located in Swoope in western Augusta County on Thursday afternoon, and authorities are focusing their search efforts there.

Jaden L. Wade, 22, was reporting missing on Wednesday. According to Grottoes Police, Wade was last seen leaving his residence on a green and black 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle.

That motorcycle was located at 3:40 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Dry Branch Road in Swoope, roughly 30 miles west of Grottoes.

Augusta County deputies, assisted by a bloodhound from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Fire Rescue, and further assistance from the Staunton Police Department with their infrared-equipped aerial drone, assisted in the search overnight.

Further aerial search assets were not available overnight, and the nighttime grid, dog, and drone search was not successful in locating Wade.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of partner agencies, will be continuing the search for Wade in the area of Dry Branch Road in Churchville throughout the day on Friday.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

