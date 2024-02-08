Update: Richmond Police identify victim in armed robbery homicide

Richmond Police have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on Broad Rock Boulevard on Wednesday as Marvin Ramos-Hernandez, 39, of North Chesterfield.

Police have charged two individuals, Yonathan Zelaya Beltran, 25, of Richmond, and Ronaldy Monterroso, 18, of North Chesterfield, for a nearby robbery, and detectives are working to determine charges for the robbery and homicide of Ramos-Hernandez that occurred a few minutes later.

Detectives have also identified a third location that the two individuals are suspected of attempting to rob.

Both have been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of the felony. Additional charges are pending.

The first incident in the spree was reported at 10:20 a.m. from a location on the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. An employee of the business reported they were robbed by an unknown male who brandished a firearm, fired a gunshot in the shop and robbed them of cash before fleeing in an SUV. There were no injuries.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a robbery and a shooting at the location. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Ramos-Hernandez, down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined the suspects then attempted to rob a business in the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard before fleeing the area in the SUV. There were no injuries in the third location.

The RPD was not immediately made aware of the incident in the 3300 block.

Detectives investigated the first two incidents and determined they were related. Detectives were able to identify the vehicle the two suspects were operating and used technology, in part, to locate the possible whereabouts of the SUV. Just 45 minutes following the homicide, Second Precinct officers were able to observe and stop the vehicle and arrest the two suspects.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.