Update: Richmond Police identify victim in armed robbery homicide
Police, Virginia

Update: Richmond Police identify victim in armed robbery homicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on Broad Rock Boulevard on Wednesday as Marvin Ramos-Hernandez, 39, of North Chesterfield.

Police have charged two individuals, Yonathan Zelaya Beltran, 25, of Richmond, and Ronaldy Monterroso, 18, of North Chesterfield, for a nearby robbery, and detectives are working to determine charges for the robbery and homicide of Ramos-Hernandez that occurred a few minutes later.

Detectives have also identified a third location that the two individuals are suspected of attempting to rob.

Both have been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of the felony. Additional charges are pending.

The first incident in the spree was reported at 10:20 a.m. from a location on the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. An employee of the business reported they were robbed by an unknown male who brandished a firearm, fired a gunshot in the shop and robbed them of cash before fleeing in an SUV. There were no injuries.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a robbery and a shooting at the location. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Ramos-Hernandez, down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined the suspects then attempted to rob a business in the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard before fleeing the area in the SUV. There were no injuries in the third location.

The RPD was not immediately made aware of the incident in the 3300 block.

Detectives investigated the first two incidents and determined they were related. Detectives were able to identify the vehicle the two suspects were operating and used technology, in part, to locate the possible whereabouts of the SUV. Just 45 minutes following the homicide, Second Precinct officers were able to observe and stop the vehicle and arrest the two suspects.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

