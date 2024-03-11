Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Cops & Courts, Local

Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Chris Graham
Published date:
bath county plane crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

The plane that crashed at a Bath County airport on Sunday, killing all five aboard, originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed near Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the FAA.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation into what caused the crash.

The early indication, according to Virginia State Police, is that the plane was short on its approach to the runway, struck the trees and then the hillside.

The plane owner’s attorney and family friend has indicated to investigators that the occupants – a pilot and co-pilot, an adult male and adult female, and a male juvenile – were en route to an event at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

There were no survivors in the crash.

The remains have been sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, Western District for positive identification.  There will be no further updates from the Virginia State Police until such a time when the remains have been identified and family notification has been made.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
2 Protesters block Interstate 95 in Virginia with ladders, chains, chicken wire
3 Necropsy complete on second whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach
4 ‘Oppenheimer,’ with seven Oscars, steals the show at the 96th Academy Awards
5 Reece Beekman not even on the first team? ACC Basketball awards as farce

Latest News

christopher bell
Sports

Podcast: Christopher Bell win in Phoenix caps emotional weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing

Rod Mullins
Health, Local, Schools

‘Recovery is possible’: Staunton City Council member shares story of addiction, recovery

Rebecca Barnabi

Principal Tammy Lightner spoke to seniors at Staunton High School before introducing a special speaker who spoke to other grades earlier. 

uva reece beekman wake7
Basketball, Sports

Reece Beekman not even on the first team? ACC Basketball awards as farce

Chris Graham

The guy that I would have voted, if I’d had a vote, as the 2024 ACC Player of the Year, Reece Beekman, didn’t even make the All-ACC first-team, and didn’t get a single vote for Player of the Year.

protestor1
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Protesters block Interstate 95 in Virginia with ladders, chains, chicken wire

Crystal Graham
TikTok
Politics, US & World

Nineteen state AGs support Montana legislation to prohibit TikTok

Rebecca Barnabi
your vote matters
Politics, US & World

Jonah Goldberg, NPR’s Mara Liasson to talk politics at Bridgewater College

Rebecca Barnabi
Oppenheimer
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Oppenheimer,’ with seven Oscars, steals the show at the 96th Academy Awards

Larissa Goalder

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status