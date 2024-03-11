Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The plane that crashed at a Bath County airport on Sunday, killing all five aboard, originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed near Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the FAA.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation into what caused the crash.

The early indication, according to Virginia State Police, is that the plane was short on its approach to the runway, struck the trees and then the hillside.

The plane owner’s attorney and family friend has indicated to investigators that the occupants – a pilot and co-pilot, an adult male and adult female, and a male juvenile – were en route to an event at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

There were no survivors in the crash.

The remains have been sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, Western District for positive identification. There will be no further updates from the Virginia State Police until such a time when the remains have been identified and family notification has been made.