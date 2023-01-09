Menu
news update maryland man charged in sunday shooting in charlottesville that killed texas man
Local

Update: Maryland man charged in Sunday shooting in Charlottesville

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Maryland man is in custody in a shooting in Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon that took the life of a Texas man.

Jose Omar Rivas Sorto has been charged with shooting from a vehicle in the 1:40 p.m. Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Monticello Road, according to Charlottesville Police.

Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. An unidentified man who was with Lopez-Hernandez was also shot and is still receiving medical care at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Warrants have been obtained for the second man for felony abduction for a pecuniary benefit and misdemeanor brandishing, according to police.

This remains an ongoing criminal investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

