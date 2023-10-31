Countries
Upbeat Downtown Series to highlight The Judy Chops, Curtis Eller on Saturday

Court Square Theater Judy ChopsCourt Square Theater welcomes The Judy Chops to its stage on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Part of CST’s Upbeat Downtown Concert Series, the evening opener is Curtis Eller, lead banjo player and songwriter for The American Circus.

For the past decade, The Judy Chops has been wowing audiences with deft musicianship and high-energy live shows. The seven-piece band has evolved from a Shenandoah Valley favorite into one of the hottest acts in the Virginia music scene.

Their unique take on Americana is a fusion of modern and vintage musical styles, blending elements of swing, blues, rock and soul for a sonic experience.

Opener Curtis Eller is a banjo player, songwriter and rock & roll singer. His band, The American Circus, has developed a devoted international following based on stage performances that combine a dreamlike view of American history with silent film style, physical comedy and explosive rock & roll energy.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Advance tickets are $20 or $25 at the door and are available at courtsquaretheater.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

