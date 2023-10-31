Upbeat Downtown Series to highlight The Judy Chops, Curtis Eller on Saturday

Court Square Theater welcomes The Judy Chops to its stage on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Part of CST’s Upbeat Downtown Concert Series, the evening opener is Curtis Eller, lead banjo player and songwriter for The American Circus.

For the past decade, The Judy Chops has been wowing audiences with deft musicianship and high-energy live shows. The seven-piece band has evolved from a Shenandoah Valley favorite into one of the hottest acts in the Virginia music scene.

Their unique take on Americana is a fusion of modern and vintage musical styles, blending elements of swing, blues, rock and soul for a sonic experience.

Opener Curtis Eller is a banjo player, songwriter and rock & roll singer. His band, The American Circus, has developed a devoted international following based on stage performances that combine a dreamlike view of American history with silent film style, physical comedy and explosive rock & roll energy.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Advance tickets are $20 or $25 at the door and are available at courtsquaretheater.org