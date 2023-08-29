University of Mary Washington breaks fundraising record with more than $21.3M raised

The University of Mary Washington is celebrating its most successful fundraising year to date.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30, UMW raised $21,362,093 in gifts and pledges, more than triple last year’s amount.

All donations enhance the UMW student experience.

Support was from 4,829 generous donors, more than half of whom are alumni. The funds will continue UMW’s commitment to providing students with an outstanding public liberal arts and sciences education filled with impactful learning opportunities. Gifts benefited 301 areas across the university, including academics, arts, athletics, service and leadership initiatives, career services and cultural programs.

“We are so grateful to the many new and longtime supporters across the UMW community, and I am thrilled to thank them all for our most successful fiscal year ever,” UMW President Troy Paino said. “Our alumni, friends, families, students, faculty and staff give generously and invest in this institution. These funds will be a critical piece of our ongoing efforts to recruit, retain and graduate successful Mary Washington students.”

A $30 million gift from alumna Irene Piscopo Rodgers ’59, who died in July 2022, the largest donation in the Fredericksburg college’s 115-year history, is included in the fundraising amount. Rodgers’ gift will be paid out in multiple years and enable the growth of UMW’s undergraduate research program in the sciences.

A major priority at UMW is making education accessible and affordable with 790 scholarships and awards totaling more than $2.1 million given to 550 students in 2022-2023. Fifteen new scholarships were awarded, including the Class of 1966 Scholarship and the Class of 1973 50th Reunion Scholarship. Five incoming students were awarded full Alvey and Washington scholarships, which are for in-state students.

In April. UMW announced a $100,000 philanthropic commitment to support UMW juniors and seniors pursuing public service internships in Virginia. The donation is from the Wiliam H. Leighty ’78 and Martha Kearns Leighty ’75 Fellows Program. The Leightys are former Board of Visitors members.

“This year’s success is due to the dedicated alumni, friends, families, students, faculty and staff who make the University of Mary Washington a priority in their philanthropic giving,” UMW Vice President for Advancement Katie Turcotte said. “We are deeply grateful for the generosity of every donor and for their devotion to supporting UMW students, programs, faculty, and staff.”

UMW’s Beyond the Classroom reached its halfway mark of $500,000 with donations. The initiative supports undergraduate learning including independent research, study abroad and internships.

UMW’s unrestricted fund received $687,052 in donations, and a $2.2 million estate distribution to the Lynne Gourley Farrell ’62 Fund for Mary Washington Endowment, which helps the university address pressing needs.