Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstwo squirrels get call ups to san francisco matos bailey expected to contribute
Sports

Two Squirrels get call-ups to San Francisco: Luis Matos, Patrick Bailey expected to contribute

Chris Graham
Published date:
san francisco giants
(© Sundry Photography – stock.adobe.com)

Two guys who started the 2023 season in Richmond, outfielder Luis Matos and catcher Patrick Bailey, have gotten call-ups to the bigs with the San Francisco Giants.

Matos, who slashed .304/.398/.443 in 31 games in Richmond this season, was called up from Triple-A Sacramento after the Giants lost free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger in Tuesday’s 11-3 win over St. Louis.

Haniger is likely out into mid-August after a pitch from Jack Flaherty broke his right forearm.

Matos, the #4 prospect in the Giants farm system, according to MLB.com, was tearing up Triple-A after getting the promotion from Richmond last month, slashing .398/.435./.685 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 24 games in Sacramento.

“I think it’s all right to talk about that silver lining,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Tuesday’s win. “Obviously, Matos has been swinging the bat really well. It’s an exciting moment for the organization, obviously coming on the heels of something that was really disappointing. But we’re obviously excited about what Matos can bring to the table when he ultimately makes his debut for us.”

Bailey has been with the big-league team since getting called up on May 19. The 2020 first-round pick out of North Carolina State played High-A ball in 2022, slashing .225/.342/.419 with 12 homers and 51 RBI in Eugene (Ore.), before starting 2023 in Richmond, slashing .333/.400/.481 in 14 games.

Bailey, the organization’s #11 prospect, seems to have surpassed Joey Bart, the #2 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, as the Giants’ primary catcher.

Bart, once viewed as the heir apparent to long-time San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, was optioned to Triple-A after completing a minor-league rehab assignment last week.

Bart has struggled, to say the least, at the big-league level, slashing .215/.296/.364 with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in his rookie season in 2022, striking out a ghastly 112 times in 291 plate appearances.

Bailey, in 19 games in San Francisco this season, is slashing .323/.353/.585, with three homers and 19 RBIs in 70 plate appearances.

“Pat is not being called up to the Major Leagues as a fill-in,” Kapler said. “That’s no guarantee of staying. It never is. But we want him to show he can be a contributing member of the Giants and hit the ground running.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Staunton DEI Commission chair: Work ‘is not lip service for us’
2 Drought watch: Dry conditions continue this week, ‘better news on the horizon’
3 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’
4 Republicans’ response to Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘But Her Emails’
5 NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

Latest News

group of hands showing diverse population
Local

Staunton DEI Commission chair: Work ‘is not lip service for us’

Crystal Graham
Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

‘As AI changes the business world,’ 23 attorneys general insist on governance policies

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares co-led a 23-state coalition to encourage the NTIA to advance AI governance policies.

jay woolfolk
Sports

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’

Chris Graham

There’s not a lot that’s not going well for Virginia Baseball, which has won five of six in June, and is 15-2 since May 1, but if you’d point to one thing, it would be the closer, Jay Woolfolk.

college students
U.S./World

Financial strain for graduate students in research is focus of legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
fox news
Sports

NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Virginia

Theft of cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets land two from Hampton Roads in prison

Crystal Graham
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
Virginia

Drought watch: Dry conditions continue this week, ‘better news on the horizon’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy