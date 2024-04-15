Two people displaced after structure fire Monday in Albemarle County

A structure fire on Stagecoach Road in Albemarle County this afternoon has displaced two residents.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a fire on the 400 block of Stagecoach Road.

The first unit was on the scene in eight minutes and found heavy smoke conditions.

The residents were not home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.