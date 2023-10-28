Countries
Home Two homicides in same Virginia community in 24 hours; ‘gravely disturbing’ to police chief
Police, Virginia

Two homicides in same Virginia community in 24 hours; ‘gravely disturbing’ to police chief

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police detectives are continuing to investigate two shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other on Bonnot Drive.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., police responded to the 6900 block of Bonnot Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. When the officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Lamarion O. Budd suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Budd was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police received a call for the report of a gunshot disturbance around 1 a.m. When officers arrived in the area, they located an unresponsive person in the 6900 block of Bonnot Drive. The person was identified as a 16-year-old male, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Every homicide is cause for great concern, but having two homicides occur so closely together within the same community is gravely disturbing to me, because it means there are those comfortable enough to believe this level of violence is acceptable in any one of our neighborhoods, and it is not,” said Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Residents of the Tanners Creek neighborhood can expect to see an increased number of Norfolk Police officers in their community until the investigation is complete.

Detectives have not released any additional details surrounding these homicides, nor have they released if the two incidents are believed to be related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call (888) LOCK-U-UP.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

