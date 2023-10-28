Two homicides in same Virginia community in 24 hours; ‘gravely disturbing’ to police chief

Norfolk Police detectives are continuing to investigate two shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other on Bonnot Drive.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., police responded to the 6900 block of Bonnot Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. When the officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Lamarion O. Budd suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Budd was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police received a call for the report of a gunshot disturbance around 1 a.m. When officers arrived in the area, they located an unresponsive person in the 6900 block of Bonnot Drive. The person was identified as a 16-year-old male, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Every homicide is cause for great concern, but having two homicides occur so closely together within the same community is gravely disturbing to me, because it means there are those comfortable enough to believe this level of violence is acceptable in any one of our neighborhoods, and it is not,” said Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Residents of the Tanners Creek neighborhood can expect to see an increased number of Norfolk Police officers in their community until the investigation is complete.

Detectives have not released any additional details surrounding these homicides, nor have they released if the two incidents are believed to be related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call (888) LOCK-U-UP.