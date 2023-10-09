Countries
Two decades later, police still looking for answers in disappearance of Rachel Good
Crystal Graham
Published date:

Elkton resident Rachel Nicole Good was last seen on Oct. 18, 2003. Now two decades later, her family is planning a vigil to mark the 20-year anniversary of her disappearance.

The vigil will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. The location will be announced via social media.

Good was last seen with friends in the parking lot behind the Elkton Volunteer Fire Department off Spotswood Trail in Elkton at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2003. Her friends saw her get into her Dodge Neon and drive away as it got dark.

No one has seen her since.

Her car was found parked at her home on Virginia Avenue in Elkton.

Good was romantically involved with a married Elkton police officer, Adam W. Williams. He was reportedly the father of her unborn child.

Williams originally led the investigation into her disappearance, but he was placed on paid administrative leave a short time later. A search warrant was executed on his home in connection with the case. He resigned from the force on January 2004.

Police are still looking for leads on Good’s disappearance. The police would like to speak with the driver of a red truck that was seen near Good’s home around noon on Oct. 19, a day after she was last seen. The driver has never been identified.

Good has scars on her navel, back and abdomen. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and possibly stud earrings.

Anyone with information on Good is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (540) 829-7400.

AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case

Virginia State Police still seeking information on whereabouts of Rachel Nicole Good

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

