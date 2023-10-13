Traffic alert: Paving to provide Montgomery Hall Park with necessary face-lift starting next week

Countries
Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

The American Rescue Plan Act provided $480,000 to pave the roadway and parking lots at Montgomery Hall Park.

“City Council was pleased to ensure ARPA funds were allocated to Montgomery Hall Park,” Staunton Mayor Stephen W. Claffey said. “We appreciate all funds from all sources to assist our Parks and Recreation Department in providing for their excellent upkeep of our facilities.”

The much needed face-lift will begin Monday, October 16 when B&S Contracting starts paving the parking lots, which will not impact traffic flow.

However, traffic flow will be affected by the paving schedule throughout the rest of the week.

BSC will start paving from the soccer complex, past the picnic shelters and to the top of the park on Tuesday during which time that section of the roadway will be closed. Then BSC will pave the main road up to the Irene Givens Administration Building and proceed toward the exit. The road near the Administration Building will be completed in two phases to eliminate traffic backups.

The city will keep park visitors up to date as the paving progresses.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

