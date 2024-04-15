Countries
Traffic alert: Part of Glebe School Road in Augusta County to close April 22 for bridge work

Part of Route 708 (Glebe School Road) in Augusta County will be closed to through traffic for approximately three and a half weeks beginning Monday, April 22.

The closure is between Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 711 (Miller Road) near Swoope for the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge deck over Eidson Creek.

Local traffic will be able to access properties along Route 708 on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will detour as follows:

  • Drivers approaching from the west will turn left onto Route 876 (Cattleman Road), then right onto Route 703 (Hewitt Road), then right onto Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) to return to Route 708.
  • Drivers approaching from the east will turn right onto Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road), then left onto Route 703 (Hewitt Road), then left onto Route 876 (Cattleman Road) to return to Route 708.

The Route 708 bridge deck replacement is scheduled for completion on or about May 16. All work is weather permitting.

