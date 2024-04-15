Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Traffic alert: North Delphine Avenue pavement replacement project to close one lane of road
Local, Public Safety

Traffic alert: North Delphine Avenue pavement replacement project to close one lane of road

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

The southbound lane of North Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro will close on Friday to prepare for contractors to begin work on the pavement replacement project.

The final phase of work is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to a news release from the Waynesboro Public Works Department.

The city and contractors will have traffic controls to keep workers and vehicles safe.

During construction, travel lanes will be restricted to 10 feet or less.

The project will involve pavement demolition, full-depth reclamation, grading, curb and gutter construction, traffic signal modification, asphalt paving and pavement markings.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Conservative talk-show host takes over Staunton’s WTON: Is there money in local radio?
2 Police: Stuarts Draft 16-year-old teen dead following crash on Saturday
3 Police: Waynesboro man dead after ATV accident on 5th Street on Saturday
4 Two people displaced after structure fire Monday in Albemarle County
5 Albemarle County carjacking suspect arrested in Amherst County Sunday

Latest News

anthony colandrea
Sports

Virginia coaching staff getting good looks at deep roster of quarterbacks

Chris Graham
Piedmont Virginia Community College
Schools, Virginia

International student named first Poet Laureate of Virginia’s Community Colleges

Crystal Graham

An international student from Cambodia attending community college in Lynchburg has been named the first Poet Laureate of Virginia’s Community Colleges.

chase elliott
Sports

Podcast: Chase Elliott wins in Texas, UK hires Mark Pope, MLB talk on Reds, Nats, O’s

Chris Graham

Chase Elliott hadn’t won in a while – his NASCAR Cup Series winless streak went back 18 months – before his win on Sunday in Texas.

vadoc firefighters buchanan county forest fire
Public Safety, Virginia

Non-violent Virginians on probation trained in firefighting, prevention

Crystal Graham
fire engine
Local, Public Safety

Two people displaced after structure fire Monday in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin stands with the Confederates on tax break, specialty license plates

Chris Graham
handcuffs police arrest
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County carjacking suspect arrested in Amherst County Sunday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status