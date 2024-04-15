Traffic alert: North Delphine Avenue pavement replacement project to close one lane of road

The southbound lane of North Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro will close on Friday to prepare for contractors to begin work on the pavement replacement project.

The final phase of work is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to a news release from the Waynesboro Public Works Department.

The city and contractors will have traffic controls to keep workers and vehicles safe.

During construction, travel lanes will be restricted to 10 feet or less.

The project will involve pavement demolition, full-depth reclamation, grading, curb and gutter construction, traffic signal modification, asphalt paving and pavement markings.