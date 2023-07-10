Traffic alert: Closure of part of Route 608 in Fishersville is for bridge work

Part of Route 608 in Augusta County will close for one month starting Monday, July 17.

The closure will be between Route 795 (Entry School Road/St. James Road) and Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) in Fishersville.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to remove two small bridges over Meadow Run tributaries and replace them with box culverts.

While all work is weather permitting, Route 608 traffic can also use Route 642 (Barren Ridge Road) and Route 795 (St. James Road) as an alternate route around the work zone. Digital message signs advise motorists of the pending closure on Route 608.

Residents will have access to properties along Route 608 on either side of the work zone.

Through traffic will detour as follows: