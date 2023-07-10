Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstraffic alert closure of part of route 608 in fishersville is for bridge work
Local

Traffic alert: Closure of part of Route 608 in Fishersville is for bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Part of Route 608 in Augusta County will close for one month starting Monday, July 17.

The closure will be between Route 795 (Entry School Road/St. James Road) and Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) in Fishersville.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to remove two small bridges over Meadow Run tributaries and replace them with box culverts.

While all work is weather permitting, Route 608 traffic can also use Route 642 (Barren Ridge Road) and Route 795 (St. James Road) as an alternate route around the work zone. Digital message signs advise motorists of the pending closure on Route 608.

Residents will have access to properties along Route 608 on either side of the work zone.

Through traffic will detour as follows:

  • Drivers approaching from the south (Fishersville area) will go north on Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) and then west on Route 795 (Entry School Road) to the end of the detour.
  • Drivers approaching from the north (Hermitage area) will go east on Route 795 (Entry School Road) and then south on Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) to the end of the detour.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia receives federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud 
2 Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus
3 UVA recruit Jonny Farmelo taken in first round of MLB Draft: Any chance he still goes to college?
4 Two Valley League alums from the summer of 2021 taken in Top 10 of 2023 MLB Draft
5 Foxfield Fall Races return on Oct. 1; event benefits Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Does the world need a ‘Days of Thunder 2’? (The answer: obviously)

Rod Mullins
court law
Local

Augusta County Clerk’s Office seeks high school and college students for fall internships

Rebecca Barnabi

Summer is in full swing, but the Augusta County Clerk’s Office is thinking about fall internships with high school and college students.

baseball
Sports

Building Goodness Foundation celebrates covered batting cage with ‘Pizza in the Park’

Rebecca Barnabi

“Pizza in the Park,” hosted by the Building Goodness Foundation, will be held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Central Little League covered batting cage at Pen Park Picnic Shelter No. 1.

uva football
Sports

UVA Football: Single-game tickets, aside from the Tech game, go on sale on Wednesday

Chris Graham
connelly early
Sports

UVA MLB Draft updates: Early goes to Boston Red Sox, O’Donnell to Cincinnati Reds

Chris Graham
Amazon boxes on door step of home
Business, U.S. News

NordVPN expert: Tips for avoiding five Amazon Prime Day scams

Crystal Graham
cove point maryland
U.S. News

Dominion Energy business review under way, sells remaining interest in Cove Point

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy