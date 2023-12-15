Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Time for Augusta County leaders to put on their big boy, big girl pants
Local, Politics

Time for Augusta County leaders to put on their big boy, big girl pants

Chris Graham
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Scott Seaton was re-elected to his Wayne District seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors last month with more than two-thirds of the vote.

He’s still in the doghouse with the other six members of the BOS – and by extension, so are Wayne District voters.

A motion made by Seaton to be reappointed to the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro failed on Wednesday by another 6-1 vote.

Seaton was removed from his seats on those public bodies in July when his fellow board members, by, yes, a 6-1 vote, censured him, at the height of their running feud over body and dash cams for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, civil fees assessed to pet owners by the regional animal shelter, and behind-the-scenes machinations involving matters discussed in the board’s closed sessions that Seaton contends should have been done instead in public session.

The motion from Seaton could be a prelude to another fight over committee assignments next month when the Board of Supervisors has its biennial reorganization meeting.

The censure voted on in the summer is only in effect through the end of Seaton’s current term, which expires at the end of the calendar year.

Next year means a new term for Seaton and three other members of the Board of Supervisors who were re-elected last month – the board’s chair, Michael Shull, the vice chair, Jeffrey Slaven, and Carolyn Bragg, who was elected to a full term after having been appointed earlier this year to fill out the last few months of the unexpired term of Steve Morelli, who resigned under a cloud of controversy in March.

Seaton, returned his to seat on the Board of Supervisors by Wayne District voters, again, by a healthy margin, should start with a clean slate with the flip of the calendar.

For that matter, the Board of Supervisors as an entity, mired in controversy as it is – one supervisor stepping down, two supervisors facing possible criminal charges in a case in which it is alleged that they tried to get a whistleblower fired from her state job – could benefit from a fresh start in 2024.

And Wayne District voters would benefit from having the person they sent back to the board representing them on the SAW MPO and CAPSAW.

It’s time for some folks in Verona to put on their big boy and big girls pants.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Climate, Politics, Virginia

‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Youngkin today announced investments of $500 million in conservation, such as critical funding infrastructure in Norfolk and Richmond. 

steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham

AFP editor Chris Graham answers reader questions on the status of UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome and former UVA Football great Anthony Poindexter.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

Crystal Graham
Young woman taking photos in the red car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

Crystal Graham
hike in snow
Climate, Local, Virginia

Virginia: Weekend forecast includes rain, wind, snow plus a look ahead to Christmas Day

Crystal Graham
Health, Virginia

AG Miyares provides official opinion on proton radiation therapy in cancer treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy